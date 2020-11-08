Woman Charged in Domestic Shooting Near Naperville

Domestic Shooting

An unincorporated DuPage County woman involved in a domestic shooting near Naperville has been charged with first degree attempted murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, and aggravated domestic battery, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosa Lagrone, 34, is suspected of her role in the incident that happened November 6. She is now held on $1.5 million bail set by a judge earlier this morning.

What Happened?

At around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Lagrone is accused of firing a gun in her home at a 27-year-old man. He was shot in the arm and torso. He is now hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine.

“Just days removed from Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, we are faced with this tragic shooting of a young man near Naperville. Domestic violence cases are up, in DuPage County, nearly 50 percent over this same period last year and this cannot be tolerated,” said DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. “I’d like to thank our deputies for their tireless work to ensure prosecutors have the strongest case possible.”

Domestic Violence Up

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin notes domestic violence cases are increasing.

“A recent article published by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found that across the country we are seeing double digit increases in domestic violence since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Berlin. “I urge anyone, male or female, who is the victim of domestic violence or feels they may be in an abusive relationship to seek help before something as serious as what is alleged in this case occurs.”

Those seeking help can contact the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

Lagrone’s next court date is scheduled on December 7.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public these are charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

photo courtesy: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office