Wolf’s Crossing Community Park Opening

A brand new park is opening up in south Naperville, with lots of interesting features to explore.

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park will partially open to the public Saturday, October 24. Though parts of the park are still under construction, the public is invited to check out park staples like the 1.4 mile trail, playground, and basketball, tennis, sand volleyball, and pickleball courts.

More Features to Check Out

But Wolf’s Crossing will also feature some less familiar amenities. The Naperville Park District’s first challenge course will be open for park-goers to test out their ninja abilities. Pull Up Bars for Patriots invites you to perform pull ups in honor of fallen service members. There will also be fitness stations, the Wolf’s Crossing Pavilion, and a nature play area.

“We are excited to provide this park for the community at a time when healthy, outdoor activities are especially needed,” said Executive Director Ray McGury.

Future Additions to Wolf’s Crossing

There are even more features coming in the future, including a splash pad tentatively opening up on Memorial Day Weekend of 2021.

“The Splash Pad is one of the amenities that will be huge for Wolf’s Crossing,” said McGury. “We had a huge turnout for our 95th Street Splash Pad this past summer so I believe the same will be true for the Wolf’s Crossing splash pad.”

The park district also hopes to convert the sand volleyball courts to an ice rink this winter, replacing the rink at Commissioner’s Park. Athletic fields and a sledding hill will have turf by next summer with the hill ready for the winter of 2021-22. The public is asked to stay off these areas until the turf is established.

Most of these features were voted on by community members at several public meetings and online surveys conducted in 2018. More than 2,000 people participated.

A grand opening event is planned for late May 2021.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.