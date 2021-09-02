Witches Night Out Returns to Naperville, New Orleans Style

Grab your broomstick, as Witches Night Out is returning to Naperville this October. This time around the Naperville Woman’s Club is bringing a New Orleans style twist to the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Event

Witches Night Out Naperville will take place on October 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Naper Settlement. The Naperville Woman’s Club is excited for the return of the fundraising event, and its special theme.

“The rich history of New Orleans, with voodoo, vampires, jazz, Cajun food, and unique cultural influences, lends itself to so many fun twists on our witches and Halloween theme,” said Sarah Dore, NWC’s Ways & Means Chair in a press release. “Attendees can look forward to a New Orleans influence in the event’s food, music and activities.”

What to Expect

More than 750 women are expected to attend this year’s festivities. They can look forward to dancing, music, a scavenger hunt, raffles, vendors and dinner and drinks. And to go along with the theme, there will also be New Orleans style spooky storytelling by Debi Grajewski The Story Spinner, psychic readings, casting Gris Gris spells into the fire pit, a Second Line Parade, photo ops and more.

As always, witch costumes are encouraged and celebrated. There will be a costume contest, with a special award for best representation of the New Orleans theme.

Giving Back

Though the night is full of fun and games, it also has a special purpose. Monies raised will go to support the Naperville Woman’s Club in its mission to help support local service organizations, and promote art, education and community service through various activities like art fairs, educational programs and college scholarships.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate, which will go to Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Anyone who donates an item will be rewarded with a ticket to a special raffle.

Ticket information is available on Eventbrite.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!