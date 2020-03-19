Will County Resident Dies Due To COVID-19

In his daily COVID-19 address Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced three more people have died due to coronavirus, including a Will County resident.

More About Will County Resident

The Will County resident was in his 50s. The other cases were a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County.

COVID-19 Cases in Illinois

The total amount of deaths related to COVID-19 is now at four. Health officials expect that number to rise. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health there are 134 new cases of coronavirus disease putting the total at 422 cases in 22 counties throughout state.

