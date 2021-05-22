Will County Providing Third Round of Small Business Grants

Small Business Grants

Will County will be providing a third round of small business grants to local business that have not received previous CARES funding.

Will County officials will be accepting applications for the $10,000 grant from local small business owners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, businesses that have been highly impacted, including restaurants, bars, events or performing arts venues, museums, and fitness centers, “will be given preference.”

“The effects of this pandemic are far-reaching,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “These industries have the most direct contact with their customers and due to extended shut downs, have been impacted severely. This funding will help these businesses get ‘caught up’ and begin to show a profit.”

Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility for the county’s Small Business Grant Program include: a business must be in operation before February 15, 2020, have gross annual revenue under $5 million, and fewer than 50 employees. A full list of criteria can be found on the program’s webpage.

“These small business are most often family-owned and are the heart of our county,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “I am proud the county is able to help these businesses.”

This is the third round of grants the county has provided through the program. The program was launched in August 2020. According to the press release, Will County has provided nearly $21 million in grants to more than 1,400 small businesses since it’s start.