Will County Officials to Expedite Expungement on Weed Cases

Over 1,900 Will County residents were convicted of possessing 30 grams of cannabis or less from 2013-2020. Since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year that charge will automatically be expunged from a person’s criminal record.

However, that could take a few months, and up to five years for those who were convicted before the year 2000. But Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is taking advantage of a state statute that will allow him to file a motion in March and expedite the process.

Will County To Expedite Expungement on Weed Cases

“Our job is to apply the law fairly,” said Glasgow. “Legislature has said ‘well as a matter of fairness we’re going to expunge these convictions, and you, Mr. Prosecutor, have the option of helping us.’ So we’re more than happy to do that.”

Glasgow will first focus on the 2013-2020 cases. He’ll then tackle those from 2000-2013, which are around 6,700 convictions.

Big Issue

But he faces the challenge of contacting people as many have moved.

“Now we’re going to have a boatload of bad addresses. Obviously this law has been publicized, and people who know they fall under this category should contact the Will County Circuit Court Office. That will help us out tremendously,” said Glasgow.

One thing to note, if a person had an outstanding charge along with their 30 grams of marijuana or less charge they will not be eligible to have that expunged from their record.

For those who are able to have it wiped, the charge won’t show up on police databases or routine background checks.

Glasgow is working in cooperation with Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt to expunge the marijuana cases.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

