Will County Forest Preserve to Re-Open Up Parking Lots & Boat Launches

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will reopen its preserve access area parking lots and boat launches on Friday, May 1, as a result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified his stay-at-home order.

Follow Social Distancing Rules

Though parking lots and boat launches will be accessible to the public May 1, the Forest Preserve District of Will County is asking community members not congregate at preserves and trailhead.

Social distancing guidelines of a minimum of six-feet separation still apply even when outdoors. The Forest Preserve management warns that any abuse of the guidelines may result in the sites being closed again.

The forest preserve is also asking community members to take safety measures when visiting a preserve and to follow guidelines provided by Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and face coverings.

Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.

Stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or flu-like symptoms.

Visit alone or with members of your household.

Stay local; visit preserves that are closest to where you live.

If you arrive at a preserve and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.

Areas Still Not Open

Visitor centers, dog parks, latrines and water fountains will remain closed through the duration of the stay-at-home mandate’s extension, which now ends May 30. Also program, non-district events, and rentals have also been canceled through May 30.

For the latest forest preserve information you can visit their website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

