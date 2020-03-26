Will County Forest Preserve Holds Backyard Photo Contest

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is bringing their photo contest to your backyard.

Stay-at-Home Backyard Nature Contest

In light of the stay-at-home order, the preserve is launching their Stay-at-Home Backyard Nature Contest to encourage folks at home to get outside and explore their own backyard.

Snap Your Best Nature Shot

Participants can take photos of anything in nature that may pop up in their backyard…be it a sign of spring, a furry visitor, or a fly-in guest. Though pets do take cute photos, they aren’t allowed in this contest. Pure nature is the rule.

Pictures can be taken on anything from your phone, to a DSLR.

When it Runs

Currently the contest runs from March 21 through April 7, the current stay-at-home mandate. But as those days may change, the contest dates could as well.

Contest Rules

Some simple rules: you must be an amateur photographer, 18 or over, and live in Will County. Only five entries per person are allowed. You are allowed to make minor digital enhancements on your photo.

Judging and Prizes

A panel of judges will choose their top picks, which will then be put on Facebook where the public can vote for their favorite. The top three winners will receive gift cards valued at $100, $50 and $25, respectively.

For a full list of rules, and to upload your photo, head to the preserve’s website.

Preserve the Moment Postponed

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s regular Preserve the Moment photo contest had been scheduled to start on April 1, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The preserve plans to reschedule it for a later date.

You can learn more about closures, cancellations and restrictions at the forest preserve during the stay-at-home period on their website.

