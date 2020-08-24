Will County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program

Small Business Assistance Program

Will County announced they are launching their COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program through the CARES Act recently passed by U.S. Congress.

In a press release, Will County officials said they are encouraging any small business owner impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for relief funding. Small businesses may be eligible for up to $15,000 in grant assistance.

Through the CARES Act passed by Congress, the county will receive more than $120 million of federal funding, of which $24 million is for small businesses.

“We hope these grants will provide a safety net for those still struggling to pay bills, keep their customers, and recover from the impacts of this pandemic,” said County Executive Denise Winfrey in the press release.

Eligibility to Apply

Businesses with under 25 employees and less than $2.5 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply. Applicants must document revenue loss and/or an increase in expenses directly related to COVID-19. The business must have been operating on or before February 15, 2020 and be in good standing with the State of Illinois and Will County. Home-based businesses and

sole proprietors located within the county are eligible to apply for these funds.

The county has created a special page on its website for small businesses to apply for this funding. Applications are accepted starting August 24 through midnight on September 28.

