Will County Correctional Officer Dies Unexpectedly On Duty

A Will County Correctional Officer died unexpectedly Wednesday while on duty. Mike Olino, 47, was experiencing back pains during his shift Wednesday night at the Adult Detention Facility. When those around him noticed his condition worsening, they called an ambulance, which took Olino to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet. Shortly after his arrival, Olino was pronounced dead.

Olino had worked at the Adult Detention Facility since 2003. Prior to that, he had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He will be remembered by his wife and two teenage children, as well as his coworkers.

“Deputy Correctional Officer Mike Olino will be remembered by his co-workers, not only as a great guy and friend, but also as being a true family man,” read a press release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office. “Not a day would go by without him speaking about his loving wife, his daughter, his son, or his extended family. He lived his life for them.”

The press release stated that the entire Will County Sheriff’s Office staff has been shaken by Olino’s sudden death.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.