Why It’s Important and Safe to Get Vaccinations

Drop in Vaccinations

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a nationwide drop in vaccine rates.

“What actually has been happening and this is information from the CDC, I think because a lot of people have been scared there’s been a decrease in the demand for vaccines that have been ordered which is a scary thought because that means people aren’t getting them,” said Doctor Michael Hoffman, CEO at Edward-Elmhurst clinic.

Important for Kids

Doctor Hoffman urges parents of infants ranging from two to 18 months to go to their local medical facilities for scheduled vaccinations including meningitis, measles, and more.

“That very specific population under the age of two is getting the vaccines for the first time and so we’re building their immunity against contagious diseases. That’s one of the reasons it’s so important,” said Hoffman.

Though kids aren’t at school and it’s unknown when they might return due to the pandemic, routine vaccinations like tetanus shots are still necessary.

“The purpose of the vaccine series is to avoid being random and arbitrary about when they get them,” said Hoffman. “The schedule is made because the schedule has been tested. It’s scientifically proven to do what it says it’s going to do, which is provide that immunity and to protect against those illnesses.”

Safety Precautions at Clinics

Doctor Hoffman assures worried parents that Edward-Elmhurst clinics, like others, are taking extra safety precautions.

Patients and anyone coming in with them are asked questions about symptoms and travel before arriving. They then have their temperatures taken the day of the appointment.

“We have everything socially distanced when you go register, we have socially distanced waiting rooms so people aren’t sitting next to each other,” said Hoffman. “In all honesty, we’re hoping to have you so well-organized that you don’t even have to sit in the waiting room, that we just bring you back right to the room.”

Rooms are cleaned between patients and surfaces and equipment are washed down.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

