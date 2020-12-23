board of commissioners

Who’s Running for the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners?

Posted on December 22, 2020

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners will have a few new faces on it after the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election.

Four seats are up for grabs in the election, and with current commissioners Mike Reilly, Bobby Carlsen, and Bill Eagan not seeking reelection, there will be at least three new commissioners.

Who’s Running for the Board of Commissioners?

The ballot order is determined by when candidates filed their petitions. Lee Kaseska, Nag Jaiswal, Mary Gibson, and Leslie Ruffing all filed petitions when the park district office opened on the first eligible day. They will be entered into a lottery to determine the first four spots on the ballot.

Rhonda Ansier and Alison Thompson were the next candidates, who filed fifth and sixth, respectively.

The final two candidates, Nathan Wilson and incumbent Mike King, filed in the last hour on the final day, so they will also be entered into a lottery for the seventh and eighth positions on the ballot. King is the only incumbent running for reelection.

Ballot Position Lotteries

Both ballot position lotteries will be held on December 30 at 10 a.m. and can be watched via a Zoom link found on the Naperville Park District’s website. Candidates and the public can also attend the lottery, though attendance is not required.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

