Who’s Running for Naperville School Boards?

Posted on December 22, 2020

A total of 21 candidates have filed paperwork for Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 school board elections.

Kristin Fitzgerald left, Donna Wandke & Charles Cush right

District 203

A total of nine candidates are running for District 203 including incumbents Kristin Fitzgerald who is the current board president, current vice president Donna Wandke, and board member Charles Cush. Both Fitzgerald and Wandke were first elected to the board of education in 2013. Cush was first elected in 2016.

Top row starting left: Christi Helm, Thomas Andrew Binkowski, Bottom: Adam Russo, Bill Eagan

New candidates looking to fill one of the four open spots are Christi Helm, who has a background in education and sociology, Thomas Andrew Binkowski who is an assistant clinical professor at the University of Chicago, local therapist Adam Russo, and Naperville Park District commissioner Bill Eagan.

Amanda McMillen, and Robert M. Reed are also running (not pictured).

Current District 203 board member Paul Leong’s term expires in 2021, but he is not running for reelection for the district school board. He is running for 2021 city council.

Laurie Donahue left, Susan Taylor-Demming right

District 204

District 204 has 11 candidates running for four open spots, including incumbent board members Laurie Donahue and Susan Taylor-Demming. Both Donahue and Taylor-Demming were first elected to the board of education in 2017.

New candidates looking to secure a seat on the board are Marina Kosak who has 25 years of education experience, businesswoman Saba Haider, English professor at Aurora University Allison Fosdick,

Top row starting left: Marina Kosak, Saba Haider. Middle: Allison Fosdick, Kader Sakkaria. Bottom: Supna C. Jain, Shannon Adcock

Kader Sakkaria who is the chief digital and technology officer at RNL, Supna C. Jain who is a senior lecturer in communication at North Central College, and Shannon Adcock who is a school district PTA officer.

Rajesh Narayan, Yanmei May Liang, and Robert O. Harris are also running (not pictured).

Current District 204 board president Michael Raczack’s and board member Cathy Piehl’s terms expire in 2021, but they are not running for reelection.

All elected candidates will serve a four-year term. The consolidated election will be held April 6, 2021.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

