Who’s Running for 2021 City Council?

Eleven candidates have filed paperwork to run for Naperville City Council next year with four seats up for grabs.

Who Are the Candidates for 2021 City Council?

Incumbents John Krummen and Dr. Benny White are running for reelection. Krummen was first elected to the dais in 2015 and White in 2017.

Challengers Mark Urda, a commissioner on the Historic Preservation Commission; Vincent Ory, lifelong resident and owner of Ory Realty; Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, a former Cook County prosecutor; Vasavi Chakka, who sits on the Naperville Sister Cities Commission; Ian Holzhauer, chairman of the board for the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce; James Haselhorst a leader of the Opt In Naperville group; Paul Leong, a School District 203 Board member; Allison Longenbaugh, an operations analyst at JPMorgan; and Lucy Chang Evans, a DuPage County Stormwater Project Engineer, are also challenging for a seat.

Two Incumbents Not Running

Current councilwoman Judy Brodhead will reach her term limit and councilman Kevin Coyne is not running for reelection, leaving two seats with no incumbents.

Ballot Position Lotteries

Lotteries will be held on December 1 to determine the candidates’ ballot order. Taylor, Chakka, Holzhauer, Krummen, Leong, and Haselhorst were all in line when petitions could first be filed on November 16. Those six will be in a lottery to determine the first six names on the ballot.

The rest of the candidates will appear in the order they filed. Longenbaugh will be seventh, Ory will be eighth, and Evans will be ninth. Both White and Urda turned in their petitions during the final hour on November 24. They will be placed in a lottery to determine the 10th and 11th ballot positions.

Because there are fewer than 16 candidates, there will not be a primary held prior to the election for 2021 City Council.

The consolidated election will be held on April 6.

Disclaimer: Ian Holzhauer sits on the board at NCTV17.