Where To Find COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids In The Naperville Area

The CDC officially recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11 Tuesday. Now the question parents have is, where to get it?

DuPage County Health Department

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) said in a release it would offer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at multiple DCHD Public Health Center locations starting the week of November 15.

But parents can reach out to their child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider, local retail pharmacies and their child’s school to see if they may have vaccine availability sooner. DCHD says it partnered with the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, to encourage all DuPage County pediatricians and family medicine providers to provide the vaccine for kids.

Parents can also register with DCHD Vaccine Registration and Scheduling, to receive information via email about scheduling an appointment as soon as they are available. They can also visit vaccines.gov to find a local provider.

Will County Health Department

The Will County Health Department (WCHD) also plans to partner with local pediatricians, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and other community partners to administer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Monday, November 8.

The vaccine for kids aged 5-11 will be available “at the Will County Health department vaccine clinics and several clinics held at schools across the county,” a press release said. It will be available at the county vaccine clinic during service hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Clinics will be offered at Plainfield North High School, Manhattan Junior High School, Joliet West High School, Bolingbrook High School, Fairmont School, Peotone High School, and Reed Township Office. Parents can schedule an appointment on the WCHD website.

Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health plans to vaccinate the pediatric population at its Downers Grove Health Center, according to System Director of Public Relations Keith Hartenberger. People can schedule an appointment for a pediatric vaccination now on the Edward-Elmhurst site.

School Districts Working To Provide Vaccines

Naperville Community Unit School District 203 is “tentatively planning to provide a [COVID-19] mass vaccination clinic” for kids aged five to 11, according to D203 Assistant Superintendent for Assessment and Accountability Patrick Nolten.

The clinic would be created in partnership with Osco Pharmacies, and would be available later this month and mid-December. Specific dates have not yet been finalized.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley announced November 1 that in anticipation of CDC approval, the district has been working with partners to open its own COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids aged five to 11.

Some clinics may be opened in conjunction with other school districts, and others may take place at D204 locations. The district will provide clinic information on its website once it finalizes dates and times of service.

“Though we know that the vaccination is voluntary, we do want to make the process of getting the vaccines as easy as possible for our families who wish to get the vaccinations,” Talley said.

Health Leaders Encourage Vaccine For Kids

Local health leaders are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children, in the hopes of continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19

“Protecting our children from severe outcomes associated with COVID-19 infection and reducing community transmission of COVID-19 are important steps in addressing the serious impacts this pandemic has had on our community,” DCHD Executive Director Karen Ayala said.

“The more people we have fully vaccinated, the closer we get to herd immunity, and decrease the opportunity for the virus to continue to mutate,” WCHD Executive Director Sue Olenek said.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

