temporary housing

Wheaton College Providing Temporary Housing for First Responders

Posted on April 22, 2020

Temporary Housing for First Responders

DuPage County and Wheaton College are partnering to provide temporary housing for the county’s first responders.

County police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel who may have been exposed to COVID-19 can choose to self-isolate free of charge in one of the 28 units at the Wheaton College. The apartments can also be used by first responders who have tested positive for the virus, but do not require hospitalization.

The apartments are not contiguous with the rest of Wheaton College’s campus and the college has switched to e-learning.

“Extremely Grateful”

“Our first responders are dedicated public servants, putting themselves in potentially dangerous situations daily. We are extremely grateful to Wheaton College for generously providing these rooms so these heroes can rest easy, knowing they are safely isolating from their families,” said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

Similar to Another Partnership

The partnership is similar to the deal between North Central College and the City of Naperville, where Naperville first responders can self-isolate in Geiger Residence Hall, a building provided by North Central.

As of Monday, no Naperville employees were using the Geiger Hall, but it remains available.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

