What’s Safe to Do After Being Fully Vaccinated?

What Defines “Fully Vaccinated”?

You’re fully vaccinated from COVID-19 two weeks after your last dose of a vaccine (For Moderna or Pfiezer, that’s two weeks after second dose and for John & Johnson, that’s two weeks after one dose).

Who Can I Visit If I’m Completely Immunized?

The Centers for Disease Control suggests that it’s safe (low risk) to see other completely vaccinated individuals, even without a mask or a single household of people who may not be vaccinated but are not of high risk for severe illness, should they get the caronavirus. Grandparents are safe to hug their unvaccinated grandchildren, should their grandchildren not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

If I Have the COVID-19 Vaccination, Can I Dine Out with Friends?

If you are going out to eat, it’s safest to go out with people within your own household or with those who are fully vaccinated and it’s best to do so outside.

Must I Continue to Wear a Mask in Public, Even When Vaccinated?

While all brands of the COVID-19 vaccine have high efficacy, none are perfectly effective. Therefore, additional layers of protection can help further reduce the chances of infection. Additionally, the jury is still out as to whether or not someone who is fully vaccinated can still be an a-symptomatic carrier of the caronvirus disease. So the CDC is suggesting people continue to wear their mask and practice social distancing even beyond two weeks post vaccination.

At the end of the day, Dr. Jonanthan Pinsky, head of Infection Control & Prevention at Edward-Elmhurst Health, says it’s ultimately up to each one of us to make our own decisions based on our aversion to various levels of risk.

Someone who just wants to be 100% safe, they’ll continue to wear masks until there’s no more COVID cases,” he said. “On the other hand, some people who really needs to get together with family who have been immunized can feel safer gathering with family knowing that they’re protected.”