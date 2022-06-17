West Suburban Community Pantry Temporarily Closes After Electrical Issues

The West Suburban Community Pantry, located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive in Woodridge, has been forced to close temporarily from June 18 through at least June 22. The pantry is dealing with electrical issues that impact its air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It hopes to reopen on June 23.

Air Conditioning, Refrigerators Out

Executive Director Laura Coyle said the decision to close was made out of safety concerns. “Due to the extraordinary high temperatures this week, we have experienced the failure of both the air conditioning in our Pantry building and the loss of our commercial refrigerators and freezers,” said Coyle. “Our first priority is to ensure food is safely stored and handled, and under the current conditions that is impossible. We also need to ensure that our customers, volunteers and staff are safe and comfortable in our space.”

In the meantime, Coyle says the pantry is consulting its corporate partners to find equipment that might help avoid a repeat of this type of incident. “We are looking at an estimated $30,000 in unanticipated expense in addition to the loss of food we have suffered this week,” said Coyle. “In the long term, we want to ensure that our equipment is sound and reliable.”

Online Ordering Still Available

The pantry did offer some modified service today, distributing some prepackaged items. It will be closed tomorrow, as per usual on Fridays, as well as the additional days noted. Though in person service will be shut down, The Virtual Food Pantry will continue to provide the option of ordering groceries online and picking them up a number of locations throughout the area

More information is available on the West Suburban Community Pantry website.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!