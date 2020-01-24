WDSRA Practices Pickleball

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association partnered up with the Naperville Park District to get a crash course in pickleball.

National Pickleball Teachers

“We come out here to the Fort Hill Activity Center and play pickleball on our own,” said Brandon Quaintance, head instructor for the WDSRA’s Rec & Roll program. “This is the first time we’ve actually partnered with the National Pickleball Association in regards to doing any kind of clinic or more skill-building opportunities.”

After quickly going over the rules and safety precautions, the group broke up to practice some skills like serves and returns.

Gametime!

Once everyone had those techniques down, it was time to pair up and start playing.

“We’re always looking to challenge them in different ways, give them a little skill-building in the process,” said Quaintance. “But we don’t want to take away from the fun of the game either, so we do end up wanting to the play the game as well.”

Quaintance said pickleball is a popular request in their program and a lot of people were really excited about this event.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!