Water Street Welcomes On-Premise Shopping and Outdoor Dining

Water Street

On-premise shopping and outdoor dining is ready to make their return to Water Street. When phase three of Governor Pritzker’s reopening plan arrives on Friday, May 29, so too will new options at Water Street.

Hotel Indigo is set to welcome guests after remaining open during the shelter-at-home order. Working with the City of Naperville, the main street will remain open for curbside pick up.

Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining for Sixty Four Wine Bar and Kitchen, Sixty Four Reserve Room, and Quiubo will occupy the north sidewalk in front of the establishments. Tables will be placed six feet apart on the patios and sidewalks. In addition, Sixty Four Wine Bar and Kitchen will have tent seating on the corner of Main Street and Water Street. Groups may be no larger than six people.

Curbside Orders

At this time Santo Cielo and Blue Sushi Sake Grill will not open, but will continue fulfilling curbside orders. Plans for the restaurants to serve outside on Foyo Plaza will be determined at a later date.

New Offering

Additionally, Elements Events parent company Chef by Request, will open CBR Riverside Pub and Grub in the Aurora Township parking lot on Friday evenings and Saturdays and Sundays. The pop-up location will offer barbequed ribs and pulled pork, grilled pita specialties including a vegetarian option, steak burgers, brats and hot dogs, as well as summer cocktails, beer and wine. Tented seating will be available.

Sidewalk Open

Meanwhile, the south sidewalk will be open to pedestrians in front of Busey Bank, Trails & Tides, London Skye, Indigo Hotel, Naperville Jewelers and Mes Amies Dress Boutique.

In Store Guests Welcome

Trails & Tides, London Skye, and Naperville Jewelers will welcome in-store shoppers with limited occupancy and mask requirements beginning on Friday. Solaia Luxury Salon and Spa will reopen on June 2 following guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Restaurant and store hours, curbside menus and additional information will be posted on www.waterstreetnaperville.com, Water Street Facebook and on individual establishment websites.

For more content visit Naperville News 17