Water Street Brings Fall Family Fun Day to Downtown Naperville

Posted on October 25, 2020

Fall Family Fun Day

Businesses on Water Street brought Fall Family Fun Day to Downtown Naperville yesterday for the first time.

Balloon twisting, a stilt-walker, a fall-themed chalk painting, and a pumpkin patch were all part of the festivities.

“Everything feels different this year, even holidays,” said Rachel Wiencek, general manager at Trails & Tides Naperville. “So when there’s an opportunity to get together and still socially distance, but still keep that sense of community that Naperville and Water Street are such a big part of – we want to find unique ways that are still energizing and make everybody feel like they’re a part of this year and events like this are a great way to do that.”

London Skye Anniversary

And one Water Street shop celebrated an anniversary.

“Today is our third year anniversary so we have a DJ outside and we have kids doing a Harry Potter science experiment,” said Joellen Elam, owner of London Skye in Downtown Naperville.

Elam said with the turnout from this year, Fall Family Fun Day may make a return next year.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

