Walk Through Illumination at the Morton Arboretum This Holiday Season

Illumination Walk Through

Visitors are transported into a sparkling world of light and music as they step foot at the Morton Arboretum this holiday season. Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum is back to a walking event this year. Last year due to the pandemic, the arboretum switched gears and made the event a drive-thru experience for the first time. Though it got a good response, people were eager to get back on foot.

“Our audience research shows us that the vast majority of our visitors really wanted to get back to the walking experience to be able to be outside and to be together with your friends and your family and not be in separate cars this year,” said Tari Marshall, head of PR and social media at the Morton Arboretum.

New Features

At the very start of the exhibition, guests are introduced to one of this year’s new features, the Enchanted Gateway of twinkling lights glittering with the sound of the beat. “One of my favorite things is that there is a curated selection of music from around the world throughout the entire exhibition,” said Marshall.

Another new feature along the one-mile trail to keep an eye out for is one of the Human+Nature sculptures, Hallow, shining bright in the night. There’s also 150 colorful lanterns hanging above, the Golden Glade, and a conifer tree trail lined with colored light reeds.

Returning Favorites

Of course, the arboretum didn’t forget about the old-time favorites. Some returning features include Treemagination, Woodland Wonder, and Symphony Woods. With over 3,500 lighting devices bringing the trees to life, it’s a truly illuminating experience. Illumination is now open and runs through January 2, 2022.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.