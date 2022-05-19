VP Of Naperville-Based KidsMatter Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

The vice president of Naperville-based youth-oriented human service organization KidsMatter was arrested Wednesday for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Erich Kroll, 49, was ordered held on $150,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday afternoon. He is facing multiple child pornography charges.

The Investigation

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files over the internet prompted a search warrant for Kroll’s home in unincorporated DuPage County near Darien. A forensic examination of Kroll’s digital electronic devices turned up child pornography files, the Sheriff’s office said.

“I’m so thankful that we have our Digital Forensic Investigation Unit out there working cases like this and getting these predators off the street,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a press release. “Crimes against children are crimes against our future and that will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Charges Not Affiliated With KidsMatter

Kroll is a senior business banker, along with being the VP of KidsMatter. However DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the charges against Kroll are not related to KidsMatter.

In a statement to ABC7 Chicago, the organization said, “When the board became aware of the charges on Wednesday, KidsMatter’s board called a meeting and voted to remove Erich Kroll from his volunteer position as vice president of the board. Mr. Kroll’s volunteer efforts were primarily in a fundraising role not a programming role for the organization.”

“The allegations against Mr. Kroll are very disturbing,” Berlin said. “What I find particularly troubling about these allegations is the fact that Mr. Kroll currently serves as Vice President of the Board for KidsMatter. I would like to stress however, that the allegations against Mr. Kroll are in no way affiliated with KidsMatter. I thank DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his office for their work not only in this case, but for their ongoing efforts to protect our children from child sexual predators. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Denis Cahill and Helen Kapas for their work in preparing a strong case against this defendant.”

Kroll is next due in court on June 18 at 9 a.m.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office handout

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.