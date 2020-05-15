Vom Fass Closes Downtown Naperville Location

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the Vom Fass Naperville location has closed permanently.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we finally post that we have closed the shop in Naperville,” the post reads. “Between the uncertainty of the current retail environment and the need to renew our lease and liquor license it was a decision we felt we had to make.”

A company that specializes in olive oils, vinegars, liqueurs, and spirits, Vom Fass first opened its doors at 121 S. Washington St. in November 2016.

The Lincoln Square location is still open by appointment for curbside pickup or delivery.