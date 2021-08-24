Volunteers Needed To Deliver Meals To DuPage County Seniors

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council (DSCC) is in need of drivers to deliver meals to seniors. The group currently has a shortage of volunteers to take food to those seniors who may be homebound or isolated in DuPage County.

“We rely on the generosity and willingness of volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors”, said Marylin Krolak, Executive Director of DuPage Senior Citizens Council. “When we don’t have enough volunteers to deliver meals, seniors worry about their next meal.”

The Process

Volunteers take the pre-packaged meals from the DSCC office in Lombard to those in need. The trips usually take a little more than two hours. Currently, due to the pandemic, the DSCC is supplying an additional 5-pack of frozen meals and shelf stable meals to help shore up the seniors’ supplies.

Sign-Up To Deliver

Anyone interested can sign up on the DuPage Senior Citizens Council website. There is an immediate need for volunteers, as well as some holes to fill in delivery dates coming up between August and October. A volunteer coordinator will reach out to those who sign up to get them started.

“When there are enough volunteers, every senior who needs meals receives one. Right now, we do not have enough volunteers to deliver to all the seniors,” said Krolak.

Photo courtesy: DuPage Senior Citizens Council

