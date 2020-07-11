Virtual Marathon

Virtual Marathon to Benefit Loaves & Fishes

Posted on July 10, 2020

Virtual Marathon

A virtual marathon and relay, Pass the Plate, is being held to benefit Loaves & Fishes.

You can either sign up on your own or as a relay team to complete the virtual run between July 11 through July 17.

Donations

The registration fee is $10 for entry into a marathon or $5 per team member in the relay.

The organizers also encourage the community to set personal fundraising goals while preparing for the the run.

If you have questions, you can email passtheplatemarathon@gmail.com. For more information about the event you can visit their Facebook page.

All the proceeds will go toward Loaves & Fishes.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

