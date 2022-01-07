Vigil Held In Naperville One Year After Capitol Attack

U.S. Representative Marie Newman was in one of the Capitol’s underground tunnels in Washington on January 6, 2021, having been sworn in just three days before.

“And two amazing Capitol police ran up to me and said ‘ma’am, we need to run. Do you want me to grab your shoes?'” Newman said. “I was like, ‘No, done this lots of times, I run in heels all the time, so I got this one.’ And we ran back to my office, barricaded ourselves in.”

Vigil After Capitol Attack

Newman recounted her experience to dozens at a candlelight vigil for democracy held at Naperville’s Free Speech Pavilion last night, one year after the insurrection. She was joined by congressmen Bill Foster and Sean Casten. All three legislators were in Washington when a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.

“That’s something to be scared about, and we haven’t, we haven’t totally healed yet from that moment,” Casten said. “We went back a couple hours later, and we were, we were united as a caucus that whatever else happened, at the end of the day, democracy was gonna win.”

Local Groups Host

The candlelight vigil was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Naperville, NAACP DuPage County, the Illinois National Organization for Women, and the Naperville American Association of University Women. They said they organized the vigil to remember that historic day, and to advocate for free and fair elections.

“League of Women Voters believes in democracy, we believe in the future of America, and we believe in a better future for America. That’s why democracy is important,” League of Women Voters of Naperville President Becky Simon said.

