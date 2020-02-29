VFW Hosts Annual Friday Night Fish Fry

VFW Friday Night Fish Fry

It’s that time of year again for the VFW’s Friday Night Fish Fry.

“It has become somewhat of a Naperville tradition that during Lent, the VFW does a Fish Fry every Friday night and we have hundreds of people come out to this,” said VFW Fish Fry Chairman, Tom Parker.

Around 450 hungry diners gathered yesterday to enjoy this week’s menu – baked tilapia and fried cod.

A Special Event

The food from Belgio’s Catering is one reason people come out to the event, but it’s not just about the tasty fish.

“We’ve come here for many years, we love it,” said attendee Thomas Krueger. “It’s reasonable, good food, and no matter what table you sit at, you strike up a conversation with other people and just have a good time.”

“I think it just brings the community together. I see people that I haven’t seen in years and it’s just a fun, happy night for our whole family,” said attendee Roberta Bree. “Running into people and socializing, even meeting new people too.”

“I think Fish Fries are an American tradition and coming out to social clubs, especially something like this that supports the VFW is very patriotic,” said attendee Pete Bakala. “This is a very important time in our country’s history and we should be supporting these guys.”

Supporting the VFW

The VFW enjoys hosting the dinner for the community and appreciate their support. Parker said the money raised helps the post with operational expenses and funds their programs for vets.

You can stop by for a fish fry meal until April 10.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

