Veteran Supported After Treatment

A Veteran Milestone

Members of the Air Force recently came together to celebrate a veteran’s milestone.

Bob Anderson was in the United States Air Force from 1951 through 1952, serving in the Korean War. Recently the 88-year-old graduated from his radiation therapy, via proton beam therapy at the Northwestern Medicine Proton Center, given a clean bill of health.

And though he finished his Air Force service over 65 years ago, present day Air Force members were right there to support him during his journey.

Veterans Supporting Veterans

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what branch you served in, weather you’re a soldier, sailor, airman or marine, you got our support, a veteran’s a veteran,” said Sgt. Brandin Cobb of the United States Air Force.

“I’m so grateful to have the air force here. It ties back in to, all the way back in 1952 when I joined the air force national guard of Minnesota. So I have a special place in my heart for the air force,” said Bob Anderson.

Anderson along with other treatment graduates were also given a celebratory coin. The coin symbolizes their strength, with stars to represent themselves, family, friends and support systems.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

