Vehicle Hijacking at Naperville Costco

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a vehicle hijacking that occurred at Costco located at 1320 S Route 59.

What Happened:

A black Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen after the victim was told to get out of the vehicle. There were no weapons involved and the victim was uninjured. The suspects are described as two African American males. Police ask the public to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Contact Police With Information:

Anyone with information, please call 630-420-6666.

