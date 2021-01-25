Vaccine Rollout Website Unveiled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

A new vaccine rollout website has been unveiled by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, providing Illinoisans with information on the distribution of vaccines.

By visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov, residents can find easily accessible information including nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make appointments, and an update on the state’s current plan and eligibility.

Vaccine Rollout

Accompanying the rollout of Phase 1B, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco have also announced plans to begin distribution of vaccines. Walgreens will start providing vaccinations at 92 sites across the state today, with more info available on its website. Jewel-Osco will begin distributing vaccines tomorrow and the link to schedule appointments is also live on its website.

“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide.

Who is Eligible for the Vaccine in Phase 1B

Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible to receive vaccines in Phase 1B. In addition to the sites at Walgreens and Jewel-Osco, residents can also receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy.

The criteria for Phase 1B is as follows:

Age 65+

First Responders – examples: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers

Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre K through 12th grade) – examples: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care workers

Food and Agriculture – examples: Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care

Manufacturing – examples: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures

Corrections Workers and Inmates – examples Prison/jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in person support, inmates

United State Postal Services Workers

Public Transit Workers – examples: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, paratransit drivers, in person support, ride sharing services

Grocery Store Workers – examples: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pick-up, customer service

Shelters/Adult Day Care – examples: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho social rehab

The announcement also notes at this time, all sites administer vaccines by appointment only. As supply increases the state aims to open walk-in locations and expanded sites.

