Vaccination Progress | Schmaltz Deli Update | Naperville Among Top 3 Best Cities To Live

Vaccination Progress

More than 45% of DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as progress continues in the county’s vaccination efforts. The DuPage County Health Department adds that 62% of those who are currently eligible to get vaccinated have received at least one dose, with 53% of them fully vaccinated. In the 65 year and up age range, 92% have received at least one dose, with 85% fully vaccinated. Will County is also reporting progress in their efforts, with 75% of the 65 year and up population are fully vaccinated. 37% of the entire Will County population has been fully vaccinated. Vaccination data can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Schmaltz Deli Update

Schmaltz Deli got the okay from Lisle’s Planning and Zoning Commission to build a drive-thru at its proposed new location at 3011 Ogden Avenue. Some residents had concerns about traffic caused by the drive-thru, but a study done by KLOA Inc. showed Schmaltz’s proposal is adequate to handle it. The deli hopes to move from its current location, about half a mile west of the new spot, and could be serving up its famous Reuben sandwich there by the end of the year. Lisle’s Village Board will discuss the item for final approval on June 7.

Human+Nature Opening Set

Morton Arboretum has officially set Friday, May 28 as the opening date for its new large-scale exhibit. Human+Nature showcases five 15 to 26 foot tall structures by South African artist Daniel Popper. As per the name, the sculptures reflect the connection between humans and nature, and are spread throughout the arboretum’s 1,700-acre campus. The opening had originally been planned for April 9 but was postponed due to shipping delays. Four of the sculptures, which were created exclusively for the Morton Arboretum, are now completed on site.

Park District Concerts

The Naperville Park District in partnership with BrightSide Theatre has plans for a musical summer at the 95th Street Community Plaza. The two will be bringing Summer in the Parks: The Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein to the Wagner Family Pavilion on June 30, July 21 and August 11 at 7 p.m. The hour-long free concerts will feature songs from the duo’s classic musicals including South Pacific, Oklahoma and The Sound of Music.

Naperville Among Best Cities To Live

Naperville has been named the third best city to live in America. That’s according to Niche.com, which put together the rankings based on factors like public schools, crime, and local amenities. Topping the list was The Woodlands in Texas, followed by Arlington, Virginia. Niche also recently named Naperville as the best city in the country to raise a family, and the city with the best public schools in America.

