Vaccination Event | D203 Five-Day In Person Starts | $40K Scholarship

Vaccination Event

The City of Naperville, Jewel-Osco, and Mall of India partnered up to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The former Sam’s Club building at Route 59 and Ogden Avenue was scheduled to see 2,700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered to Naperville residents. One of those residents was Mayor Steve Chirico, who said he felt a sense of relief after getting his shot. Jewel-Osco said they could potentially host more vaccine clinics in Naperville, as more doses become available.

D203 Begins Five Day In-Person Learning

Today Naperville School District 203 began its new five-day in person learning schedule for all students. Students younger than high school age have more or less typical full-time schedules, including lunch. High schoolers are on a four-period block schedule with no lunch, as the higher populations at those schools makes social distancing during mealtime difficult. The district intends to return to a full eight-period schedule at the high school level for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

RiverEdge Returns

Aurora’s RiverEdge Park will be welcoming back musical acts and audience members this July. First up will be Eagles tribute band One of These Nights on July 9, with several other acts already lined up to follow in July and August. June events along with the previously scheduled July 15 Tedeschi Trucks Band performance will be rescheduled for 2022. All events this summer will be held outside and will follow state and CDC recommended safety protocols, such as reduced audience size.

$40K Scholarship

A Naperville North High School senior has received a $40,000 scholarship. Vivek Ily, along with 24 other lucky recipients, learned the news during a live segment of Good Morning America. They were all surprised by the College Board who awarded a $40K scholarship to each, for completing the college planning steps in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships Program. The funds should go to good use this fall as Vivek heads to the University of Illinois at Chicago.

