“Vaccination Buddy” Helps Seniors Navigate COVID Vaccine Appointments

“Vaccination Buddy” Program

The Naperville Senior Task Force and the Naperville & Lisle Townships TRIAD organization are teaming up to start a senior vaccination program called “Vaccination Buddy.”

The senior task force said they realize it’s a challenge to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is proving to be a challenge for everyone. Obtaining a vaccination appointment requires navigating numerous complicated web sites, emails and phone apps like MyChart,” said co-chair of the task force, Jim Hill. “This can be especially difficult for seniors who not comfortable with all this technology. Phone calls to doctor’s offices and pharmacies don’t work. The answer is always, ‘don’t call us, go to our web site to schedule an appointment.'”

Looking for Volunteers

TRIAD is looking for volunteers who can “buddy up” with a senior who needs help navigating the websites and emails and scheduling a vaccination appointment.

For those comfortable safely riding together, the volunteer would be asked to drive a senior who needs transportation to their vaccination appointment, wait for them, and then drive them home.

Volunteers can email Jim Hill at jamesdhill1975@gmail.com or Rick Graffagna at rgraffagna@seniorsolutions3.com.

Those not comfortable with driving a senior to their appointment are asked to include that in the email. They can still help, as the organization will pair that volunteer with a senior who doesn’t need transportation, just help with booking an appointment.

Seniors Who Need Help

Seniors who are looking for a “vaccination buddy” can call Jim Hill at 630-640-0804.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.