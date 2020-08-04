Upcoming Golf Course Events

The Naperville Park District’s golf courses will have upcoming events in late August until mid-November at Springbrook and Naperbrook.

August and September

The 2020 Senior Amateur Championship will be held at both Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses on August 19 and August 20. Reservations are full for this tournament.

This is an 18-hole event, with each flight playing 18 holes at one course. Flights are determined by age (seniors are ages 55-69 and legends are ages 70+). The overall low gross score of the Senior flight will be declared the Naperville Senior Amateur Champion.

The Senior Fall Scramble will take place on September 3 at Naperbrook Golf Course for any amateur golfer 55 years or older with an official USGA handicap. The format is a four-person scramble. Players can register individually or as a team, either online, by mail, fax, or in person at Springbrook or Naperbrook Golf Course.

The registration deadline is August 27.

October and November

The Fall Scramble will take place at Springbrook Golf Course on Saturday, October 10 and is open to any amateur golfer age 18 years of age or older with an official USGA handicap. The registration deadline is Sunday, October 4 for either individuals or teams of four. This tournament is sponsored by Belgio’s Catering.

The Turkey Shoot, will be held at both Springbrook and Naperbrook on November 21 and 22. All participants receive a turkey, and the group with the lowest score for the day will get the biggest ones.

Players who do not want a turkey can donate the value of it to a local charitable organization. The Naperville Park District selected Operation Support Our Troops to receive donations from the Turkey Shoot.