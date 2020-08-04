Golf

Upcoming Golf Course Events

Posted on August 4, 2020

Upcoming Golf Course Events

The Naperville Park District’s golf courses will have upcoming events in late August until mid-November at Springbrook and Naperbrook.

August and September

The 2020 Senior Amateur Championship will be held at both Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses on August 19 and August 20. Reservations are full for this tournament.

This is an 18-hole event, with each flight playing 18 holes at one course. Flights are determined by age (seniors are ages 55-69 and legends are ages 70+). The overall low gross score of the Senior flight will be declared the Naperville Senior Amateur Champion.

The Senior Fall Scramble will take place on September 3 at Naperbrook Golf Course for any amateur golfer 55 years or older with an official USGA handicap. The format is a four-person scramble. Players can register individually or as a team, either online, by mail, fax, or in person at Springbrook or Naperbrook Golf Course.

The registration deadline is August 27.

October and November

The Fall Scramble will take place at Springbrook Golf Course on Saturday, October 10 and is open to any amateur golfer age 18 years of age or older with an official USGA handicap. The registration deadline is Sunday, October 4 for either individuals or teams of four. This tournament is sponsored by Belgio’s Catering.

The Turkey Shoot, will be held at both Springbrook and Naperbrook on November 21 and 22. All participants receive a turkey, and the group with the lowest score for the day will get the biggest ones.

Players who do not want a turkey can donate the value of it to a local charitable organization. The Naperville Park District selected Operation Support Our Troops to receive donations from the Turkey Shoot.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Newsletter
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409