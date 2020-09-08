Uninsured DuPage Residents To Receive Help With Flu Vaccine

At the latest DuPage County Board meeting the group approved spending $300,000 to partner with the DuPage Health Coalition to provide an influenza vaccination program for uninsured residents.

The county says “the DuPage Health Coalition will develop the program and work with qualified healthcare providers to administer the flu vaccine program.”

“As our fight against COVID-19 extends into the traditional flu season, we know preventing the spread of influenza will protect our residents and reduce the burden on our hospital systems,” said County Board member Sam Tornatore, who serves as the Health and Human Services Committee Chairman and President of the DuPage County Board of Public Health. “County support for this program makes it possible for us to provide flu vaccinations for residents without health insurance, including those who may have recently lost their jobs and health coverage during this difficult time.”

According to the county, funding for the program will come out of the $161 million the County received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Information about the flu vaccination program will be posted on the county’s website when it becomes available.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

