Two Teens Charged In October 19 Naperville Central Threat

Two teenage boys have been charged with felony disorderly conduct after a threat made against Naperville Central High School.

According to a Naperville Police Department press release, the 15 and 16 year old Naperville residents were charged after an investigation indicated their involvement in the October 19 threat.

“As evidenced by this outcome, our department will fully investigate and pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat to the safety of our school communities,” said Chief Jason Arres in the release. “Threats of school violence, whether written, spoken or posted on social media, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Parents, please talk to your children about the seriousness and potential consequences of such statements because we will continue to take them seriously and take necessary action to ensure the safety of our schools.”

Multiple Threats

District 203 had reportedly seen four threats against its high schools within the course of a month, with the October 19 threat being the latest.

On September 22, Naperville North had a bomb threat, prompting the school to close for the day. Then on October 15, Naperville North shortened its school day again, due to an undisclosed threat. A juvenile from New York was charged in that incident, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) is now handling that case. On October 18, according to the Chicago Tribune, a third threat was made on Snapchat saying an attack would take place at an unnamed Naperville high school. On that day the district restricted access to both Naperville North and Naperville Central “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a District 203 spokesperson, with only students and staff able to enter and exit. Then the threat against Naperville Central followed on October 19. On that day D203 tweeted that “We are aware of a message circulating regarding a general, non-specific and unsubstantiated threat. This message was received by a student at Naperville Central and has been circulating between students and on social media.”

Information Limited

Both teens are being processed through the DuPage County juvenile court system, so no further information on the case or the two will be disclosed. The NPD will also not supply further information as to the nature of the threat for that reason.

“Our Naperville 203 community remains grateful for the diligence of the Naperville Police Department,” said Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges in the release. “We are extremely appreciative of the department’s efforts, which ensure the safety of our students and staff members.”

The NPD says anyone with information about a threat to a person or school community should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

