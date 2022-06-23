Two Renovated Naperville Playgrounds Now In Play

Two renovated Naperville playgrounds are now open for public use.

Kingshill Park

“Today we’re at Kingshill Park and we’re celebrating the ribbon cutting and the opening of the new playground at Kingshill Park,” said Eric Shutes, director of planning.

The Naperville Park District has been working on playground renovations for the past couple of years, updating equipment as it gets to the end of its lifecycle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the renovations at Kingshill Park were delayed, but the playground is now ready to swing into action.

“So, the park itself, the new playground, is based on community input and it has several features for age groups, 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. We have a challenge course area for the children as well as play structures, AD access platforms and swings and all kinds of other really exciting elements for children to explore and have fun,” said Shutes.

You can give it a try yourself, at 4271 White Eagle Drive.

Frontier Sports Complex

Another playground with a new look this year is over at Frontier Sports Complex, at 3415 Book Road. A scheduled reopening celebration there earlier this month was canceled due to extreme heat. But it’s also ready to take for a spin. With a springy spinner, zipline, climbing tower and abacus among some of its fun features. Just like Kingshill, it has play sections for both older and younger kids.

The park district says renovations on some other playgrounds in Naperville will take place throughout 2022 and 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!