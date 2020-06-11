Two Pedestrians Die After Naperville Crash

Two Naperville residents have died after being hit by a pickup truck yesterday at an intersection in Naperville.

Hit in Crosswalk

Naperville police say the 77-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were crossing north on Hobson Road near the intersection of College/Wehrli Road just after 6 p.m. A woman in a black 2017 Toyota Tundra, headed north on Wehrli Road, turned westbound onto Hobson, striking them both.

The 64-year-old driver is also a Naperville resident.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The man died shortly after arrival, and the woman succumbed to her injuries today.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are investigating the incident, and have not yet released any information about citations or charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

If you have a story idea or newstip, please let us know.