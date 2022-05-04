Two Naperville Spots Named Among “15 Best Playgrounds In The Western Suburbs”

Two Naperville spots have landed on Kidlist’s “15 Best Playgrounds in the Western Suburbs” list. The 95th Street Community Plaza and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park both earned a place in the lineup by the Kidlist team, a group of local parents helping others find family friendly activities in the western suburbs.

95th Street Community Plaza

The 95th Street Community Plaza was applauded for its storybook theme, a nod to the 95th Street Library located right next door. Among the playground equipment in the plaza are stairs made in the shape of books, an apple tunnel that just might have been gnawed through by a bookworm, and a giant whale swimming right through the pages of a book. The park also was noticed for its splash pad fun in the summer, and the shaded picnic tables.

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park got a shout out thanks to its wide range of activities that offer fun to kids of all ages. A zip line and a giant climbing sculpture keep kids active, as well as playground equipment for both the older and younger set. There’s outdoor musical equipment to be explored by budding musicians, and an agility course for kids to find their inner ninja. In the winter there’s sledding to be found down the sled hill, and in the summer it’s the splash pad that’s the draw.

The list of 15 playgrounds isn’t listed in any particular order, the list notes that they “are all winners!”

Splash Pad Season Near

And a bit of winning information for those with an eye to summer: it won’t be long until splash pad season at both these parks. The Naperville Park District says the splash pads at both will open Memorial Day weekend.

Other Notable Playgrounds

Other playgrounds on the list that are right next door to Naperville are the Mastodon Island Peninsula Playground at Philips Park in Aurora and the Discovery Playground in Lisle. More information and a full list and map of Kidlists’s top rated playgrounds can be found on the group’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

