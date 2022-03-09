Two Naperville Men Found Dead in McHenry County Lake

Two Naperville men were found dead Sunday at Pistakee Lake in McHenry County, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office press release.

What Happened?

89-year-old Theodor Wachter and 31-year-old Robert Clow were found by the Fox Lake Fire Department. The McHenry Township Fire Department had received a call at around 6 a.m. on Sunday from the Will County Sheriff’s Office that the men had been reported missing by family members, according to a McHenry Township Fire Department press release.

Reports indicated their last known location was Oak Park Lounge in Johnsburg. The fire department said crews went to Oak Park Lounge and found a car registered to one of the missing men. Because the vehicle was close to Pistakee Lake, a shoreline search was started. At around 3 p.m., the men were located and found dead in the water, according to the news release.

Under Investigation

Coroner Dr. Michael Rein performed the autopsies on March 8. Toxicology is currently pending. The coroner’s office said it is working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Department, and Fox Lake Fire Department during the investigation.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

