Two Naperville Men Arrested For Child Pornography In Separate Cases

Two Naperville men have been arrested for child pornography, as a result of two separate investigations.

Jerome Alan Vahary, 41, was arrested by Naperville police on October 7. Police say information they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation into Vahary, which started in January of this year. He faces 10 felony counts of child pornography-reproduce or distribute-video.

In a separate incident, Vatsal Patel, 20, was arrested on October 11. Naperville police began an investigation into Patel back in October, 2019. That investigation was also prompted from information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Patel now faces four felony counts of child pornography-possess visual reproduction on computer-victim under 13.

Heinous Acts

“The Naperville Police Department will relentlessly pursue anyone engaged in such heinous acts as creating or distributing child pornography in this community,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Arres in a press release from the Naperville Police Department. “I want to acknowledge our investigators for doing a great job in putting these investigations together and working with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring charges against these individuals.”

Contact Police With Information

The NPD asks that anyone with further information about either of these cases contact their Investigations Division at (630) 420-6665.

They also remind the public that charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless they are proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

Photos courtesy of Naperville Police Department

If you have a story idea, send us your newstip here.