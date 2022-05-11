Two Naperville Men Accused Of Home Invasion, Beating Up Victim

Two Naperville men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and beating him in front of his daughter.

What Happened

Ricardo Jimenez-Velazquez, 36 and Luis Rojas, 30, allegedly entered the victim’s home on N. Sleight Street on May 10 at around 6:30 a.m., while the victim and his minor daughter were asleep, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Department (NPD). Once inside, the two went upstairs to the victim’s bedroom. When the victim awoke and tried to get the two to leave, they allegedly punched and kicked him multiple times, with his daughter present.

Quickly Captured

Jimenez-Velazquez and Rojas were taken into custody later that same day.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and it is alleged that these two men violated the security a home provides,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Thankfully, the victim appears to be on the mend and is expected to recover from his injuries. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their efforts on this case which led to the swift apprehension of the two defendants.”

Both have been charged with home invasion, causing injury, with bond for each of them set at $150,000 at a hearing this morning.

Not Random

Police say this was not a random act.

“While this incident involved individuals who are known to each other, it doesn’t make the crime committed any less troubling,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “To enter someone’s home and commit a violent act against them is completely unacceptable, and I’m extremely proud of the speed with which our personnel resolved this case. Arrests were made and charges were filed in less than 24 hours.”

Jimenez-Velazquez is will next appear in court on June 8, and Rojas’ on June 15.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.