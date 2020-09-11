Two Juveniles Arrested for Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department arrested two juveniles from Aurora for an armed robbery.

On August 25 at around 5:23 p.m., police responded to a call on the 1400 block of 95th Street. Two minor victims had a prearranged meeting to sell nicotine vape cartridges. When they arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. v

The two suspects, both 17-year-olds from Aurora, were arrested for robbing the vape cartridges and money. One was arrested on September 3 and the other on September 9. The two were charged as juveniles in Will County and released to their parents.

Additional Information

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.