armed robbery

Two Juveniles Arrested for Armed Robbery

Posted on September 11, 2020

Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department arrested two juveniles from Aurora for an armed robbery.

On August 25 at around 5:23 p.m., police responded to a call on the 1400 block of 95th Street. Two minor victims had a prearranged meeting to sell nicotine vape cartridges. When they arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. v

The two suspects, both 17-year-olds from Aurora, were arrested for robbing the vape cartridges and money. One was arrested on September 3 and the other on September 9. The two were charged as juveniles in Will County and released to their parents.

Additional Information

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?

Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!

Back to Naperville News 17
Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Virtual FUNdraiser on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409