Two Groups Donate to Loaves & Fishes in Honor of Hal Spinka

Donate to Loaves & Fishes

The Metea Valley Key Club and Naperville Kiwanis raised over $1,620 to donate to Loaves & Fishes‘ “building for lasting impact” initiative.

The fundraiser was organized in honor of Hal Spinka, a Naperville Kiwanian and Key Club advisor who recently passed away, according to a press release. “To honor Mr. Spinka’s inspiring impact on others, Metea Valley Key Club and Naperville Kiwanis members were excited to donate to Loaves & Fishes in order to immortalize his love of and service to people.”

Hal Spinka

Spinka dedicated his time to various local organizations including Loaves & Fishes, Hesed House, and church.

A long time friend of Spinka’s, Walt Kelly, described Spinka “as a kid who never grew up,” according to the release. Fred Reichalt added, “no job description included the love Hal put into his responsibilities.”

Students collected donations by shoveling snow, babysitting, and helping their neighbors and families in other ways through the month of February.

According to the press release, a “block” will also be added to Loaves & Fishes’ wall of lasting impact at their new warehouse. Community members can purchase figurative “blocks” at different giving levels, with their name then displayed on a wall of lasting impact in the new facility. This is part of the non-profit’s “building for lasting impact” project that’s part of their two-year strategic plan.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo credit: Metea Valley Key Club