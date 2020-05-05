Two Charged in Animal Cruelty Case

Animal Cruelty Charges

Bond has been set for two Hoffman Estates residents who have been accused of starving two dogs to death. Andre Norris, 27, and Sarah Gorski, 19, have been charged with four counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, one count of Forgery, and two counts of Misdemeanor Unlawful Disposal of an Animal. Norris’ bond was set at $100,000 and Gorski’s at $50,000.

Police Investigation

Naperville police officers and animal control personnel were called to a trail area on March 2, where they found a dead German Shepherd weighing about 20 pounds – that breed is usually healthy around 70 pounds according to an NPD press release. The dog was identified as Meliodas and was found to belong to Norris and Gorski.

Further investigation concluded the two defendants owned two other dogs, another German Shepherd named Scooby and a Corgi named Bubba.

Officials obtained a warrant and searched the defendants home, finding Scooby alive in a dog crate, weighing about 20 pounds. The dog couldn’t walk and was covered in sores and feces.

Bubba was found dead in a field weighing about four pounds.

“Disturbing”

“To say the charges against Sarah Gorski and Andre Norris are disturbing would be a gross understatement,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Otis and Bubba both died a horrible, painful death, allegedly because these two defendants starved them to death. What’s even more disturbing is the allegation that the defendants fed Otis rat poison.

“Thankfully, the manner in which Gorski and Norris allegedly treated their pets was discovered and Scooby appears to be on the mend.”

Forgery Charge

Norris and Gorski’s forgery charge stems from the allegation that the two forged paystubs from Norris’ former employer, Petland.

Both defendants turned themselves in to authorities yesterday.

Norris and Gorski’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1, 2020.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.