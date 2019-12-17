‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at Naper Settlement

A new exhibit at Naper Settlement gives visitors a look at a timeless holiday poem. Dozens of editions of the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” are displayed around the Preemption House, some dating back to the 1800s.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas…

“I like the old items that we were able to contribute to the cases to represent different things. It was a challenge to find them,” said Ginger Fry, who contributed items for the exhibit.

Each book is turned to a different page and is surrounded by antiques and other items taken from the lines of the poem.

There is even a reading nook for those who want to pick up a copy and enjoy the story themselves and trees decorated with images and lines from the poem. A controversy about the original authorship of the story is also mapped out on one of the walls of the exhibit.

The majority of the exhibit was provided through a partnership with a local chapter of the group “The Golden Glow of Christmas Past.”

“Happy Christmas to All…”

The exhibit will be on display until December 22, just in time to wish “A happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.