On a sunny Saturday morning, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation and the Conservation Foundation kicked off their new partnership.

“The Conservation Foundation has been friends of Turning Pointe for a while,” said Turning Pointe Special Events and Volunteer manager Samantha Groth. “They have donated plants and flowers and vegetables for a while, and this year, they approached us wanting to be more involved. So, they will be planting our whole garden and other outdoor spaces to enrich our kids learning.

Getting To Work

With equipment provided by the Conservation Foundation, 25 volunteers teamed up to pull weeds, rake mulch, and pick up trash to give the outside of the building a much-needed refresher.

It was also the first time the foundation welcomed back volunteers since the pandemic. Judy Petrusky whose son attends Turning Pointe, said “it feels great to be back helping Turning Pointe in any way [she] can.”

Turning Pointe says the pandemic pushed them to utilize their outdoor spaces more, which is why they’re in need of an upgrade. “The outside space allows our students to come outside and spread out and really be able to run around and get out of their one designated space in the building to stay safe,” said Groth.

Nature RX

As a part of the new partnership, The Conservation Foundation will also welcome Turning Pointe students to their campus to learn about nature, get fresh air and explore over 60 acres of land. DuPage County Program Director Jan Roehll said in a statement, “Nature RX is vital. Partnering to ensure the Turning Pointe team and students have spaces to retreat to is a privilege, and the perfect opportunity to share all of the wonder our preserves have to offer.”

Volunteering

The foundation is always looking for more volunteers on Service Saturdays, which take place once a month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or for their annual golf outing, which takes place on June 28 this year. To volunteer visit Turning Pointe’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Becky Budds reports.