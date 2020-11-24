Troops 889 & 1776 Christmas Tree Sale

Christmas Tree Sale

Boys Troop 889 and girls Troop 1776 started their annual Christmas tree sale on November 22. They’ve once again set up their Christmas tree lot at Wheatland Salem Methodist Church.

The tree sale has been going on for 30 holiday seasons.

“This is our fundraiser our troops do to raise money for scouting events throughout the year,” said scout leader of Troop 889, Tyler Ouellette. “It can be used for large group events or individual scouts can use it towards camping trips or other places that we go.”

Fundraiser for Troops

The tree sale is the main fundraiser for both troops.

Last year they were able to raise $30,000 by selling 900 trees and hope to do the same this year.

“We’re expecting more people to come this year since they’re probably not going to travel and it’s just fun to give them some normalness,” said Troop 1776 scout leader, Delaney Miller.

The tree lot is filled with Balsam Fir, Balsam/Fraser Cross, and more types of Christmas trees.

The Christmas tree sale runs until December 18.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

