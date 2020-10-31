Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement

Princesses, witches, and many more weighed their options as they strolled through Naper Settlement to trick-or-treat this Halloween.

With safety in mind, the museum introduced Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement for the first time.

“As long as we keep to capacity and we make sure everybody’s being six feet apart, putting masks on and staying safe and healthy then we felt like, what a wonderful idea to do something special on October 31,” said Jeanne Schultz Angel, director of learning experiences at Naper Settlement.

Halloween treats were placed in separate squares on tables at each stop to make sure kids were only touching the candy they were taking home. Nine stations were set up around the 13 acres of land filled with candy, accessories, and toys.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Jack-o-lanterns were displayed for the Pumpkin Lane Pumpkin Carving Contest. Participants carved their pumpkins at home and dropped them off at Naper Settlement before the Halloween event. The museum’s blacksmith was hard at work forging prizes for three lucky winners.

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement may be back next year.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!